Letter: Davenport water system is failing

There seems to be quite an issue that I feel the city of Davenport has failed to properly address. As many know, the water system in Davenport is super old, from the '30s for the most part. That is creating a huge public safety issue in my opinion. To wit, the apartment building fire on Pershing Ave, for example. The fire department was having major issues with water pressure. Why? Because of a seriously outdated underground water main system that just won't work anymore for the current needs of this city. Whilst the outcome may not have been different had they had proper pressure and hydrants that worked correctly, I firmly believe that the extent of damage could have been a lot less. I think that it is way past time for the city of Davenport to upgrade the aging water system, because what if the fire department can't find a working hydrant with proper pressure that is within range of their supply lines? Think about it folks.. It could be your home or place of work, or an important building that could possibly suffer due to lack of proper water pressure.

Thanks and be safe.

Andy McNeil

Davenport

