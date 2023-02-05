Our neighborhood this winter has yet to see a city snowplow or any city vehicle of any kind make an effort to clean our street. As of today, Jan. 31, our street is a block of ice except where the sun might hit it in spots. I was walking my dog this morning and the city of Davenport was tearing up a tennis court at Van Buren Park not far from my house. An area that will not be used for at least three months yet.

I think we have some priorities mixed up here, don't we? January ... Tennis courts ... Snow removal ... What should take precedent? I know one is city maintenance and the other is probably park and recreation, but can you see where taxpayers like myself might get upset. Especially when you drove a city sand/salt truck right by our street just a couple days ago.

I know, I know. It's the west end. Who cares? Only ones that do are the people who live here and Rick Dunn. By the way Rick, thanks for all you do! We pay taxes so where is our services to maybe a little sand or salt.

Cal Johnson

Davenport