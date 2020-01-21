Letter: Dawning bright

In 2016 Donald Trump won 86 electoral votes by a total of only 282,000 votes in five swing states. That can't happen again. The best that Democratic caucus voters can do is to select the candidate who has the best chance of getting the vote of the undecided and persuadable in the swing states. And these people, by their very definition, are moderate in their views.

To my progressive friends who want to believe their candidate has the best chance, your candidate also has the better chance of eliciting opposing votes, simply because of who they are. This is not a game of tug-of-war. A move toward the middle would be healthy for the country.

This is not about who you like best. If we lose on election night this year, all of the promises, plans, pipe dreams, high hopes, hard work, excitement and enthusiasm turn into a big stinky pile — and we all get punched in the gut. If we win, Wednesday morning will dawn bright.

Brian Fawcett

Bettendorf

