Letter: Dazzling in math

In reading a Sept. 22, 1987, New York Times article written during Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, I noted that he took great umbrage at a reporter’s question about his law school record. Biden decided it was necessary to put this peasant in his place.
To execute justice, Biden would flog him with his superior intellect and academic credentials. This thrashing would be as severe as young Biden's smack-down of gang-banger, Corn Pop.
Here is Biden quoted: "I think I have a much higher I.Q. than you do. I went to law school on a full academic scholarship — only one in my class." I "ended up in the top half of my class," he went on.
Actually Biden was 76th in a class of 85, and the rest was also bologna.
But Biden excels in "addition." Only 9% of the $1.2 trillion COVID-19 bill actually addressed COVID-19 issues — a 91% pork addition. Only 6% of the current "infrastructure" bill actually addresses infrastructure — a 94% addition.
Biden also excels in "division." Restrictions on Iran being removed vs. our allies. Law Enforcement vs. BLM/antifa. Election reform/voter ID vs. boycotted states and businesses. Extreme gender laws vs. religious freedom. Illegal immigrants flooding the border vs. American citizens. Executive orders on pipelines and drilling vs. energy independence. Over 50 executive orders vs. economic growth, and many divisions pitting Democratic Party identity groups vs. each other. Bottom line: Division.
The next election cycle can’t come soon enough. Don’t know about Biden's I.Q., but his vulnerability quotient is high.
Reg Shoesmith
Bettendorf