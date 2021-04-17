Letter: Dazzling in math

In reading a Sept. 22, 1987, New York Times article written during Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, I noted that he took great umbrage at a reporter’s question about his law school record. Biden decided it was necessary to put this peasant in his place.

To execute justice, Biden would flog him with his superior intellect and academic credentials. This thrashing would be as severe as young Biden's smack-down of gang-banger, Corn Pop.

Here is Biden quoted: "I think I have a much higher I.Q. than you do. I went to law school on a full academic scholarship — only one in my class." I "ended up in the top half of my class," he went on.

Actually Biden was 76th in a class of 85, and the rest was also bologna.

But Biden excels in "addition." Only 9% of the $1.2 trillion COVID-19 bill actually addressed COVID-19 issues — a 91% pork addition. Only 6% of the current "infrastructure" bill actually addresses infrastructure — a 94% addition.