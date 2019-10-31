The Davenport Education Association (DEA) represents the over 1,200 teachers and nurses working in the Davenport Community School District.
Recently, the DEA invited all 14 candidates running for the Board of Education to interview with our Government Relations Committee regarding the DEA’s candidate recommendations for the November 5 school board election. Four have received our recommendation for the four elected seats in this year’s election: Dan Gosa, Linda Hayes, Jenner Kealey and Karen Kline-Jerome.
Of the 14 candidates, 11 agreed to a face-to-face interview with the DEA and three chose not or did not respond. Each candidate received the invitation at the same time and had to follow the same guidelines to qualify for our recommendation. Besides the face-to-face interview, each candidate had to fill out an extensive questionnaire.
Based upon their oral and written answers, we conclude Gosa, Hayes, Kealey and Kline-Jerome earned our recommendation. We believe these four offer the right mix of experience and new vision to bring the district to the next level. The written questionnaires are available on the DEA’s website (www.davenporteducationassociation.com) and on our Facebook page.
As the voice of the teachers and nurses in the district, the DEA encourages voters to vote to support our students, our schools and our community. Our votes will be for Dan Gosa, Linda Hayes, Jenner Kealey and Karen Kline-Jerome.
Amanda Crecelius (North High School special education teacher)
Nathan DeFoe (Mid City High School social studies teacher)
Michael Reinholdt (Buchanan Elementary special education teacher)
Maggie Rietz (West High School speech and language arts teacher)
Linda Smithson (Smart Intermediate library media specialist)