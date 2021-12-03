Letter: Dealing with inflation

The pandemic hits citizens on Social Security and with disabilities hardest.
As graduate social work students, we learn the importance of social economics and how it affects our clients' ability to function in their day-to-day lives. During the pandemic, thousands of individuals lost their jobs, but they were compensated for their lost wages by increased unemployment benefits and stimulus checks. Those on Social Security or disability received only the stimulus payments, but because of IRS problems, those individuals received the stimulus payments late.
When prices started rising, many of them were left trying to figure out how to make ends meet with inflation of the cost of goods growing. Therefore, we must petition our U.S. senators and congressmen/women to advocate that the Social Security Administration, on behalf of the millions of persons on Social Security or disability, maintain a COLA (cost of living adjustment) of fair and honest yearly increases. Call, write or email your senators and congressmen/women today!
Susan Kercheval
Davenport