Letter: Deaths are undercounted

I am outraged at our government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We test far too few people to know how many Americans have been infected. When someone dies, it can take eight weeks until a state completes the death certificate and reports to the CDC. The cause of death is often wrong. These three issues create a vast undercounting in "reported" COVID-19 infections and deaths.

Still, we can derive more reliable information from available CDC data.

The CDC reports that actual "excess deaths" in the U.S. consistently exceeded "reported deaths" caused by COVID-19 by about 40% every week in March. This means the current 120,000 "reported" COVID-19 deaths today equals about 168,000 "actual" COVID-19 related deaths. The average mortality rate from all COVID-19 infections is about 1%, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Therefore, 168,000 COVID-19 actual deaths extrapolate to 16.8 million actual infections (over 5% of the U.S. population).

Since May 26th (84 days ago as of this writing), the U.S. has averaged 200,000 actual COVID-19 infections per day, versus the average 27,000 positive cases reported per day.