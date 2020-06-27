Letter: Deaths are undercounted

I am outraged at our government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We test far too few people to know how many Americans have been infected. When someone dies, it can take eight weeks until a state completes the death certificate and reports to the CDC. The cause of death is often wrong. These three issues create a vast undercounting in "reported" COVID-19 infections and deaths.
Still, we can derive more reliable information from available CDC data.
The CDC reports that actual "excess deaths" in the U.S. consistently exceeded "reported deaths" caused by COVID-19 by about 40% every week in March. This means the current 120,000 "reported" COVID-19 deaths today equals about 168,000 "actual" COVID-19 related deaths. The average mortality rate from all COVID-19 infections is about 1%, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Therefore, 168,000 COVID-19 actual deaths extrapolate to 16.8 million actual infections (over 5% of the U.S. population).
Since May 26th (84 days ago as of this writing), the U.S. has averaged 200,000 actual COVID-19 infections per day, versus the average 27,000 positive cases reported per day.
The Trump administration and many Republican state governments are more concerned about the economy than keeping us safe. They do whatever they can to keep the reported COVID-19 numbers low to justify their economic pandemic policies. Do not allow them to deceive you into becoming complacent about a pandemic that is getting worse daily. Stay home as much as possible. Wear a mask whenever you are unable to physically distance in public. Protect each other. We are all in this together.
Richard Patterson
Moline
