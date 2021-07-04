Letter: Debate, but calmly

As a conservative Republican, I have always believed that those Americans who profess Democrat, liberal, or even progressive ideas to be "the loyal opposition." However, in the last week or two, a few letters have been published calling conservative Republicans all kinds of names, such as racists, white supremacists, Nazis and so on. If we want to debate the issues facing America, calling us (the opposition) names serves no useful purpose.

I did not vote for President Biden for political reasons. Reading his online "platform" back in 2020, I did not agree with much of what he wrote. Today, I believe him to be an embarrassment to America because of his inability to provide a cohesive speech. Still, I must respect him as he is our president. But I believe many of you in the "loyal opposition" must be concerned over his ability to move America forward.

Calling "white supremacy" the big issue facing this nation today is simply laughable. FBI statistics show that you are more likely to die by a lightning strike than be bothered by white supremacists. Promoting Critical Race Theory to stamp out "systemic racism" is laughable. Those of you who support CRT should spend some time researching the syllabus/outline of the courses.

There are many other issues with which I disagree, but I’ll save that for another letter.