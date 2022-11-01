Letter: Decency is being dismantled in front of us

What is coming apart in your life? While crossing the new I-74 bridge, a wise person made an astute observation about the old bridge. While our community was excited about the opening of the new bridge, the old one is being dismantled piece by piece, without anyone really paying attention. This is a metaphor for what is happening in our culture today as decency is being dismantled right in front of us, without people noticing.

WQAD ran this headline: “Old I-74 Bridge prepares for ‘piece by piece’ demolition.” The report continued, “Initially planned as an implosion, it will now be dismantled piece by piece – although explosions will be used on select locations of the bridge.”

As this nation disconnects from good morality, our behavior is dismantling, sending into a societal free-fall. Wrong is now right and what was right is now called wrong. Lamentation about abominations in the past have been replaced with ubiquitous celebration in the present.

I am sounding the alarm about what is happening in our society today. While explosions have certainly rocked long-held beliefs in our country, most of what is happening is a result of the, 'piece by piece demolition' of valuable principles in our society.

It is written, “Woe to those who call evil, 'good' and good. 'evil.' ” I encourage everyone to stand up for what is right and good and just in our world. Do not back down.

Jerry Willis

Moline