Letter: Decisive

Salt of the Earth is, at times, defined as "an individual or group considered as representative of the best or noblest elements of society," people of good conscience for you also are the salt of the earth.

Athena Gilbraith, who is running for Davenport mayor, directed her campaign staff and supporters, many who are involved with other advocacy efforts, to focus on the immediate crisis caused by the city condemning commercial property without a coherent plan in place to relocate those residents and to provide aid.

Athena had calls coming in from residents asking how they could help contribute money and supplies. With her decisive decision-making skills, being on the ground speaking with the residents weeks prior, and with experience as a social justice organizer and foresight, she understood what would be needed by the affected residents.

The moving drive was a rapid response effort and provided some relief to the people. The stress and hardship caused by this city debacle can never be made whole. This didn't need to happen.

This city-made crisis is just one example of why she is running for mayor of Davenport, in one word: Leadership.

Join with me to elect Athena as mayor.

Dan Aude

Davenport

