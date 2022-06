Let's go ahead and buy into and accept the credo, "The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is by a good guy (or gal) with a gun."

The question is, does this good person need a weapon shooting 20-100 rounds in a minute, high-capacity magazines, projectiles designed to maim the human body or penetrate the walls of homes and now silencers?

Deep down in our hearts, we know the answer.

Terry Sullivan

Davenport

