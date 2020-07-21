Letter: Deeply disappointed

Last Thursday evening, I sat through a very thoughtful Davenport School Board committee-of-the-whole meeting, where the extraordinarily competent superintendent laid out the two options that the school district would pursue for the start of the school year. One was 100% remote learning. One was one day in-person, the rest of the week remote.

I am the parent of two regular education students and executive director of an organization that works with 13 English language learners and one child who is in special education in the Davenport schools. Both models will be challenging to manage for these 15 kids — but the models that Superintendent Robert Kobylski laid out on Thursday, I believe, were the right ones for the health and safety of our entire community.

Then, on Friday, after school districts like Davenport took the time to ask lots of people for their input (including surveys in five languages), submitted the required return-to-learn plans to the state, and invested even more time in putting together thoughtful ways to move forward ... the governor swoops in and declares that she and her administration are actually the people who get to decide what happens. I am deeply disappointed.

Ann McGlynn

Davenport

