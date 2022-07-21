Letter: Deer v. property rights

Next week July 26th, a trial in which a farmer who has suffered tens of thousands of dollars from deer damage is going against the Iowa DNR for shooting twenty of Iowa’s deer to protect his property.

In Appanoose County the farmer who has made tens of thousands of dollars for the state of Iowa by permitting hunting on his property with hunting and habitat fees will go on trial.

After deer hunting season was over in 2021 and hundreds of deer descended on his unpicked bean field, he took action that every landowner has: “the right to protect property”. Fines will be over $20,000 if found guilty to “replace deer”.

All deer are owned by the state of Iowa, Code of Iowa 481A.1, I believe no private landowner should have to permit any destructive state animal on their private property that the state refuses to remove or pay for the damage they cause.

Appanoose county has a large number of deer and tries to sell an extra 2700 extra deer licenses each year. The Iowa Deer depredation program has never been effective to stop deer damage on a person’s property. I and many others have been in this program.

The Iowa DNR cannot control the deer numbers so they prosecute a farmer who is protecting his property under the Iowa constitution. Iowa deer are causing over 250 million dollars in damage and expense in Iowa each year. What is a landowner to do?

Kevin Kelly

Clarence, Iowa