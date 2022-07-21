 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Deer v. property rights

Letters logo

Next week July 26th, a trial in which a farmer who has suffered tens of thousands of dollars from deer damage is going against the Iowa DNR for shooting twenty of Iowa’s deer to protect his property.

In Appanoose County the farmer who has made tens of thousands of dollars for the state of Iowa by permitting hunting on his property with hunting and habitat fees will go on trial.

After deer hunting season was over in 2021 and hundreds of deer descended on his unpicked bean field, he took action that every landowner has: “the right to protect property”. Fines will be over $20,000 if found guilty to “replace deer”.

All deer are owned by the state of Iowa, Code of Iowa 481A.1, I believe no private landowner should have to permit any destructive state animal on their private property that the state refuses to remove or pay for the damage they cause.

People are also reading…

Appanoose county has a large number of deer and tries to sell an extra 2700 extra deer licenses each year. The Iowa Deer depredation program has never been effective to stop deer damage on a person’s property. I and many others have been in this program.

The Iowa DNR cannot control the deer numbers so they prosecute a farmer who is protecting his property under the Iowa constitution. Iowa deer are causing over 250 million dollars in damage and expense in Iowa each year. What is a landowner to do?

Kevin Kelly

Clarence, Iowa

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Beware the doctor shortage

Letter: Beware the doctor shortage

Right now our nation has a shortage of about 20,000 doctors. Recent data from the Association of American Medical Colleges estimate a shortfal…

Letter: Time to retire Grassley

Letter: Time to retire Grassley

As recent as 2015, Sen. Chuck Grassley wanted a Reagan-like candidate for the 2016 GOP presidential field. President Reagan’s brutal policies …

Letter: Let's finally ditch Trump

Letter: Let's finally ditch Trump

If there’s one thing that the January 6 Committee hearings have revealed is that we should all be thanking our lucky stars that Trump was no P…

Letter: Iowa needs red flag laws

Letter: Iowa needs red flag laws

Its my opinion that Iowa needs red flag laws. When the citizen is red-flagged they also should be given a mental health evaluation. The NRA li…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News