 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Defeat the elites

Letters logo

The Republican primaries are a great chance to meet and encourage true grass-root conservatives. If "we the people" of Illinois want to escape from the Illinois disaster of being serfs to the party elite in Chicago and the royalty of the Washington, D.C., elite, you should vote for candidates who share your aspirations.

The primaries are more important to your escape than the November election. The Republican and Democrat elites, in both Chicago and Washington, D.C., are trying to rule and reign over you with bought-and-paid-for candidates. Do not succumb to the pressure.

The markings of an elite candidate are easy to spot; learn who endorses them and who finances them. Then, have the courage to just say "no" to the corruption of your freedom and liberty and "yes" to your God-given free will established in the U.S. Constitution.

By your vote, you can end the tyranny of corrupt politics. Your informed vote is the first step to restore the American dream of life, liberty, freedom, and justice in the pursuit of happiness. Vote in the Republican primaries for true grass-roots conservatives. Then vote for them a second time in the November elections and restore the American dream.

People are also reading…

Lawrence R. Stowe

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Still open

Letter: Still open

I saw with utter disappointment that Deere & Company's factory in Russia remains open for business. Other companies like McDonald's, Coca …

Letter: No response

Letter: No response

I am disappointed in the representation and lack of response to the questions and concerns of residents in the district Rep. Mariannette Mille…

Letter: Wake up

Letter: Wake up

We moved here 33 years ago. Fixing streets comes up every year. Same old, same old story.

Letter: A Republican inquisition

Letter: A Republican inquisition

In 1835, the Catholic Church withdrew the works of Galileo from her Index of Prohibited Books. The man the church had broken prevailed over th…

Letter: No proof

Letter: No proof

Where is the proof that transgender athletes will be better than non-transgender athletes? Do you really believe that a male athlete who is sa…

Letter: No clothes

Letter: No clothes

Marcus Aurelius once said, "If anyone can show me and prove to me that I'm wrong in thought or deed I will gladly change. I seek the truth, by…

Letter: Term limits

Letter: Term limits

As we all have read about Sen. Chuck Grassley's intention to run for re-election, my only guess is that he wants to beat Strom Thurmond's reco…

Letter: A petty drama

Letter: A petty drama

What the? I was watching the confirmation vote of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, and it took longer than it should have.

Letter: Tax cuts don't work

Letter: Tax cuts don't work

With the Iowa birthrate at a 100 year low and all economic sectors experiencing worker shortages, most Iowans agree that a top state priority …

Letter: Shameful

Letter: Shameful

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley says of Judge Ketani Brown Jackson, "we need confidence that judges will interpret the laws as they are written." So …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News