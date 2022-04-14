Letter: Defeat the elites

The Republican primaries are a great chance to meet and encourage true grass-root conservatives. If "we the people" of Illinois want to escape from the Illinois disaster of being serfs to the party elite in Chicago and the royalty of the Washington, D.C., elite, you should vote for candidates who share your aspirations.

The primaries are more important to your escape than the November election. The Republican and Democrat elites, in both Chicago and Washington, D.C., are trying to rule and reign over you with bought-and-paid-for candidates. Do not succumb to the pressure.

The markings of an elite candidate are easy to spot; learn who endorses them and who finances them. Then, have the courage to just say "no" to the corruption of your freedom and liberty and "yes" to your God-given free will established in the U.S. Constitution.

By your vote, you can end the tyranny of corrupt politics. Your informed vote is the first step to restore the American dream of life, liberty, freedom, and justice in the pursuit of happiness. Vote in the Republican primaries for true grass-roots conservatives. Then vote for them a second time in the November elections and restore the American dream.

Lawrence R. Stowe

Moline

