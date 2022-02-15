Letter: Defend our rights

Have you heard of Plan C? Because the Iowa House of Representatives certainly has. With the bill HF 2119, the Iowa Legislature intends to criminalize receiving abortion pills through the mail. This bill would further deny healthcare to people in rural areas, and people without access to reliable transportation.

An article published by the Duke University Press defines this already burdensome situation as a contraception desert, wherein, family planning resources provided by public policy are in low supply. Iowa is already one of the worst states in terms of this spatial access, along with Texas and California. We cannot afford this loss of access to safe and legal abortion.

As someone who has taken mifepristone/misoprostol, I can attest the risks of a medical abortion (pills), are minimal. Abortion pills taken at home are certainly no more of a risk than allowing patients to take valium, morphine, or oxycodone in their own homes, and at their own discretion.

Abortion pills delivered via the mail are crucial in our tele-medicine world. Contact your representatives, and don't let the legislature deny our right to healthcare.

Rue Monroe

Davenport

