Letter: Defend the police

We should defend the police. No, that is not a typo. We should defend the police. This is a much more appropriate word.

Everyone knows that it is the job of police officers to defend us against the physical and mental bullies in society.

When people do a poor job in the factory, warehouse or office, they are reprimanded and eventually lose their job. The same is true on the police force.

On the other hand, when people do their job right, as most people do, including the police, they are rewarded with retention of employment as well as raises in pay.

A police officer has the unique job of seeing to it that we abide by the law. This job is personally challenging, frustrating and rewarding. Like many other jobs, it is a calling. Most of them love their job.

It is unfortunate that some take their authority too far. Also unfortunate is the fact that those few incidents receive 95% of the publicity, while the rest go nearly unnoticed.

Yes, we need to defend, respect and comply with the police so that we can live in peace in our communities. Thank you to all those who do a good job, and thank you to all those who cooperate with them.

Jerry Willis

Moline

