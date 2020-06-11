Letter: Defending the vote

It seems Republicans, at least those of Sen. Roby Smith's ilk, believe the electorate is stupid. His "defense" of the proposal to make voting more difficult is inept and supercilious. Does he fear my vote? I'm a handicapped Vietnam era veteran and independent voter. I have used early voting and mail ballots in the past. Does Smith want to deprive me the privilege to vote that I voluntarily put the uniform on to defend?
Tom McGuire
Davenport
