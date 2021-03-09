Letter: Defunding the police

Like it or not, automation is here to stay. We have automated check-out counters at grocery stores, check-in counters at airports and security cameras in our schools, homes and workplaces.

Any business will automate a certain function if they can save money without losing quality. Imagine if they can improve quality and increase revenue. That is the case with the traffic cameras that some Iowa lawmakers want to take away from city law enforcement.

I know from personal experience that these cameras can be a pain when they result in a speeding ticket arriving in your mailbox. I also know that they can change driving habits, making the community safer without requiring more police on the street.

If this bill is passed, Davenport will be forced to either raise property taxes to cover the loss of $1.5 million per year or eliminate 16 police officers (10% of the force).

Because the state has already taken away a lot of "local control", by restricting the city’s ability to raise taxes, this bill would almost certainly "defund the police", whether that is the intent or not.

Supporters of this bill say that these traffic cameras are an affront to our freedom. Since when do lawmakers stand up for "freedom" to break the law?