Letter: Defunding the police

The Democrats seem to think that defunding the police is still an important issue for the party to push for the November election. That and pro-abortion.

The vice chair of the Treasury Department’s new racial equity committee recently announced that it wants to defund the police and start making racial justice the center pin of all government policymaking.

Last week Secretary Janet Yellen announced that the Treasury Advisory Committee on Racial Equity would be comprised of 25 members. The committee’s role will be to review different aspects of the domestic economy that have directly or indirectly resulted in unfavorable conditions for communities of color.

Felicia Wong with the Roosevelt Institute is the newly appointed vice chair. The institute last year published a report that was co-authored by Wong, titled “A New Paradigm for Justice and Democracy.”

The authors said that the current system ignores systemic racism, and that mainstream policymaking is not prioritizing race equity and promoting the multiracial democracy of our country. The report spoke about wealth redistribution for racial justice and said that equity would mean equal outcomes for all.

I think she’s barking up the Wong tree.

Mike Steffen

Moline