Letter: Defying logic
Letter: Defying logic

Recently, the media reported that a federal agency, the General Services Administration, has expressed an interest in touring the former Rock Island County Courthouse to determine its suitability to be utilized as the Central District of Illinois court operations center.

I was dismayed by Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk's refusal to allow this tour. It's incomprehensible why this would not be considered. Our courthouse is one of only four other properties being considered. In other words, there is at least a 25% chance that it would be selected. Getting this property back on the tax rolls and generating property tax revenue for the county (by some estimates as much as $750,000 to $1 million annually) should be a high priority.

Presumably, resistance to allowing this tour to take place is due to a 2018 decision by the board, many of whom are no longer members. This hardly seems like a legitimate reason to not allow a tour, especially when considering the obvious and long-term benefits of putting that building back on the tax rolls. As many as 12 current (emphasis on current) board members have supported discussion of this matter. I think it's safe to say the circumstances and opportunities surrounding the courthouse have changed significantly since 2018.

This refusal defies logic when considering the county's ongoing revenue deficits. Any opportunity for the county to generate additional tax revenue should be discussed. In fact, it would be irresponsible and terrible stewardship of the county's resources to not consider it.

Scott Kochuyt

Rock Island

