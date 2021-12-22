Letter: Dehumanizing

Dehumanization makes it easy to turn a blind eye to racial woes.

Ignoring the concept of humanity was how we justified slavery and Jim Crow laws.

Currently, we are focused on expanding and relocating the $25 million juvenile detention facility. Sunlight has made the disparate number of Black and brown children caught in the criminal legal system clearer but hasn't uncloaked the dehumanization of these children.

Children in Scott County, more specifically, Davenport, are still subjected to disproportionate treatment in school, local government and law enforcement.

Language that “Black gangs” cause more crime is a narrative that encourages racialized dehumanization. Pontificating Black middle schoolers are the cause of car thefts in Davenport harm all Black children.

Marcy Mistrett (The Sentencing Project) stressed Black children in Scott County aren’t different from other Black American kids, but rank third in the United States for incarceration.

Buildings do not arrest or sentence our kids.