There have been many great men in our country's history.
Presidents Washington, Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.
Statesmen like Jefferson, Franklin and Ralph Bunche.
Generals like Grant, Eisenhower and Harold Moore (Vietnam).
War heroes like Audie Murphy, John Basilone, and John McCain.
Scientists like Edison, Iowan Norman Borlaug and Dr. Drew (blood plasma thus blood banks).
Men who tried to uplift others like Martin Luther King Jr., Cesar Chavez and Malcolm X.
They all pale in comparison to the greatest man to ever walk the earth — Donald Trump. The lackeys on Fox News at night have anointed him. No matter what Trump does or says, it becomes gospel. Trump is even superseding the guy who walked the Holy Land some 2,000 years ago. Our coins and currency should be changed to In Trump We Trust. His base has deified him. Now the rest of us should join his loyal faithful base and bow down to our new god.
Terry Sullivan
Davenport