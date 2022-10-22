Letter: DeJear will protect our rights

Most of the parents I know wouldn’t trust a third-grader to watch their infant, yet, in the gubernatorial debate, Gov. Kim Reynolds implied that here in Iowa, if she has her way, a third-grader would be forced to give birth to her rapist's baby. Iowans know this isn’t right. This isn’t common sense.

In Iowa, we believe that a person has the right to make their own medical decisions and we believe that doctors have the freedom to treat their patients with the best medical advice possible. We also believe that it is an individual’s choice to decide when and if to have a child and start a family. These are personal decisions to be made by each individual, not decisions to be made by lawmakers and Supreme Court justices.

I’m supporting Deidre DeJear because she is the only candidate who will respect and protect our rights and freedoms. Our next governor should be guided by our state motto “Our liberties we prize and our rights we will maintain” if not, these are just meaningless words on a flag.

Allison Simpson

Bellevue, Iowa