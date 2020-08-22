Letter: DeJoy is ruining the postal service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three months ago, Louis DeJoy was appointed U.S. postmaster general.

His agency serves every family and business in the nation, delivering an average 660,000,000 items every business day.

DeJoy's assignment was to wreck his department, with the intention that the public lose confidence in the Postal Service, thus discouraging voting by mail in this fall's election.

Many people are cautious about long lines inside public places. We've been in full or semi- quarantine too long to gamble now. Voting by mail is quick, safe and reliable.

But the president and his party favor a more difficult, dangerous election, frankly stating that lower voter turnout improves their chances. Their brilliant idea was to break the postal system: trash the mammoth sorting machines and end all overtime work, regardless of the amount of mail waiting.

The point is for us to notice the slowdown and fear our ballots would not be counted. The public has seen delays, and is angry.

Recognizing the reliance on timely postal delivery of businesses, farms, families, veterans and elders, an early leader in Congress to demand a reversal is our Rep. Cheri Bustos.