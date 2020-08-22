Letter: DeJoy is ruining the postal service

Three months ago, Louis DeJoy was appointed U.S. postmaster general.
His agency serves every family and business in the nation, delivering an average 660,000,000 items every business day.
DeJoy's assignment was to wreck his department, with the intention that the public lose confidence in the Postal Service, thus discouraging voting by mail in this fall's election.
Many people are cautious about long lines inside public places. We've been in full or semi- quarantine too long to gamble now. Voting by mail is quick, safe and reliable.
But the president and his party favor a more difficult, dangerous election, frankly stating that lower voter turnout improves their chances. Their brilliant idea was to break the postal system: trash the mammoth sorting machines and end all overtime work, regardless of the amount of mail waiting.
The point is for us to notice the slowdown and fear our ballots would not be counted. The public has seen delays, and is angry.
Recognizing the reliance on timely postal delivery of businesses, farms, families, veterans and elders, an early leader in Congress to demand a reversal is our Rep. Cheri Bustos.
Congressional outrage has won a sheepish assurance by Mr. DeJoy that he will make no more changes until after the election. But as Rep. Bustos has stated, DeJoy must also undo all the damaging equipment and personnel policies that are delaying prompt processing of our mail.
I thank Rep. Bustos for leading in the defeat of this deliberate sabotage!
Pam Bailey
Milan
