 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Delightful performance
topical

Letter: Delightful performance

{{featured_button_text}}

This year on Valentine's Day weekend, Ballet Quad Cities delivered a special treat for the Quad-Cities community. Held at the beautiful venue the Outing Club, the Valentine program was named Love Stories and featured a medley of seven different performances in all. The final number used the music of Ravel's Bolero to accompany very unique choreography.

The dancers are very well trained and their performances were delightful. The Quad-Cities is very fortunate to have a ballet company of this caliber.

Hopefully there will be other programs throughout the year, and if Covid is under control by Christmas, the company will be able to do their Christmas production of the Nutcracker at the Adler Theatre. 

Carole Kucharo

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: An idea

Ed Tibbetts' (March 19) column titled "The Real Winners" highlighted the 7,000 Quad-City kids who will benefit from the American Rescue Plan. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News