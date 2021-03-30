Letter: Delightful performance

This year on Valentine's Day weekend, Ballet Quad Cities delivered a special treat for the Quad-Cities community. Held at the beautiful venue the Outing Club, the Valentine program was named Love Stories and featured a medley of seven different performances in all. The final number used the music of Ravel's Bolero to accompany very unique choreography.

The dancers are very well trained and their performances were delightful. The Quad-Cities is very fortunate to have a ballet company of this caliber.

Hopefully there will be other programs throughout the year, and if Covid is under control by Christmas, the company will be able to do their Christmas production of the Nutcracker at the Adler Theatre.

Carole Kucharo

Davenport

