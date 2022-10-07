Letter: Deluge of political emails amount to harassment

Is the national Republican Party so desperate for donations that they have to send 10 emails a day to harass people for donations? I received 10 emails Tuesday, four on Wed, and another six on Thursday. There is no unsubscribing because there is no link to do so. Call and request to be removed, not happening; the receptionist doesn't answer and the mailbox is full.

The kicker: I'm not Republican and I won't express my personal opinion other than to say if they can't respect a person's right not to receive something like emails, they aren't someone I would want to have represent me. Nor should I have to delete or set up another email account because they think I shouldn't have that right.

To me, this is simple, it's disrespectful and it's harassment.

Ann Craven

Clinton