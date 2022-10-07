 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Deluge of political emails amount to harassment

Letters logo

Is the national Republican Party so desperate for donations that they have to send 10 emails a day to harass people for donations? I received 10 emails Tuesday, four on Wed, and another six on Thursday. There is no unsubscribing because there is no link to do so. Call and request to be removed, not happening; the receptionist doesn't answer and the mailbox is full.

The kicker: I'm not Republican and I won't express my personal opinion other than to say if they can't respect a person's right not to receive something like emails, they aren't someone I would want to have represent me. Nor should I have to delete or set up another email account because they think I shouldn't have that right.

To me, this is simple, it's disrespectful and it's harassment.

Ann Craven

Clinton

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Unfit for office

Letter: Unfit for office

Scott Webster, a Republican candidate for Iowa senate, said to my face he wanted to cut income taxes. When I asked how he would pay for police…

Letter: Let's rename River Drive

Letter: Let's rename River Drive

One of the very silly things Davenport did years ago was to name River Drive River Drive. The river referred to is one of the most famous bodi…

Letter: Miller-Meeks an oxymoron

Letter: Miller-Meeks an oxymoron

An oxymoron is defined as a phrase or figure of speech with a combination of self-contradicting words. A few examples include some awfully goo…

Letter: Stop the stealing

Letter: Stop the stealing

Although most important political issues are complex, we often try to condense them into a simple three-or-four-word slogan that can be chante…

Letter: Elect Kay Pence

Letter: Elect Kay Pence

Representative Norlin Mommsen introduced a bill in the this year requiring video cameras in K-12 public school classroom in Iowa. The bill die…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News