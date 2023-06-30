Do we, the people, get to choose the president? Sorry, not really. The behind-the-scenes work is done by the RNC and the DNC. They determine which candidate meets the needs of their party. But, what about the needs of the American people? We, the people, must demand a better choice than candidate A or candidate B.

The voters should ask themselves which party is actually working for the working-class.

We are constantly reminded of what could happen if we vote for the other party. The largest segment of voters now are independents - around 50%. So, do we continue to only have two choices, who are only working for the wealthy and the special interests - or do we finally wake up and realize that we must have more than two choices?

I am still looking for that one person who will represent the American voters who have no voice in their government. Someone who will tell the wealthy and powerful that you were well taken care of the past 50 years. Now it is time to take care of the other 90% who are falling further behind every year.

I would like to see Presidents Trump and Biden quietly retire and enjoy their golden years. I am looking for someone like FDR - the last president who actually worked for the American working class.

FDR once said, "We have nothing to fear but fear itself." It is time now for a MAJOR change - we cannot wait four more years.

Dave Fuller

Davenport