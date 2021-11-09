Letter: Demand a plan

I’ve been reading about the COP 26 meeting in Glasgow. This gathering of world leaders will again attempt to address the climate crisis and try to put some teeth into their goals, while working toward justice for disadvantaged nations that haven’t caused this problem.
Several letters to the editor recently tried to poke holes in this scientifically accepted construct. I don’t understand why anyone would think that 97% of climate scientists are paid off. Instead, I’m more likely to believe that the dissenters have been paid off by the fossil fuel industry, with their billions in profits. Oil companies are now in hearings before Congress disputing evidence that shows their collusion to lie to the public about the risks of burning fossil fuels since the 1960’s. Big tobacco tried the same strategies: lie, blame others, and create distrust of experts in the very people you are harming.
The public seems to have two responses to the data on climate change: denial or hopelessness. There is another option. Call your representatives at federal and state levels and ask for a tax on carbon. Vote for people who accept science. Demand local policies that increase sustainability at home. Some cities have community climate plans with specific goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and common sense policies, such as growing more local food, eliminating chemicals on lawns, conserving energy and water, planting more trees, moving toward greener transportation systems, and strengthening recycling/composting programs. Call your city councils and demand such a plan.
Lori McCollum
Rock Island