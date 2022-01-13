 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Demand answers
Happy Days?

I’m baffled to read one of the letters to the editor on Jan. 8 regarding the stellar job the current administration is doing. Truth, honesty, integrity and respect; far from it. What about the debacle in Afghanistan? What about the rising prices for food, gas and services? What about the supply chain shortage? What about the rate of inflation? Is no one paying attention?

I am appalled, as are others, about the way the current administration mishandled and misled the citizens of our great country on the withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving behind our U.S. citizens and green card holders to fend for themselves.

Why has this subject been swept under the rug?

Honesty, integrity, truthfulness and respect? Instead of the current administration taking the bull by the horns, they blame the past administration for their own shortcomings. The simple fact is that the current administration will go down as one of our country's worst, not for their accomplishments but for their inability to lead our great country. It’s time for all U.S. citizens to smell the coffee and demand answers.

Steve Evans

Moline

