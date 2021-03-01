Letter: Demand better

When I was in grade school my dad pinned a political button on my shirt and sent me to school. The button read "I Like Ike." Ike was the nickname for Dwight D. Eisenhower.

About a month after I was discharged from the Army, I received an envelop with the presidential seal on it. Inside was a "Certificate of Appreciation" signed by Richard M. Nixon, Commander in Chief. I still have the framed certificate on the wall in my office.

Richard Nixon resigned from office with a dark cloud overhead. There is a dark cloud overhead for Donald Trump. All his positive accomplishments will be shadowed by the taped events of Jan. 6, 2021.

Even though he was acquitted there were seven GOP senators that voted their conscience. For the most part, the GOP has taken revenge on five of the seven. I have read that Trump will campaign so the GOP takes back the House and Senate. I have read that if he runs again and is defeated there will be more retaliation. And I have read about a third political party in America.