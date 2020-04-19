Letter: Demand freedom, or lose it forever

The governor's rule by proclamation is flagrantly unconstitutional, and a shelter-in-place order would be tyrannical.
Last Sunday, on the holiest day in the Christian faith, the churches were silent and empty. They were so, not by the choice of faithful, but by the unilateral decree of our governor. Governor Reynolds' proclamations prohibit a gathering of 10 or more people, regardless of reason, strike at the fundamental freedoms guaranteed to us by the First Amendment of the Constitution. The freedom of religion, the freedom to assemble, to protest or gather signatures to petition our government for a redress of grievances or go door to door to for nominating petitions have all been suspended by decree. The right to a speedy and public trial by jury has been put on hold by the governor's orders and the acquiescence of the Iowa Supreme Court. The legislature, is not meeting and seemingly has delegated all its powers to the executive branch.
In some states and cities, local authorities are encouraging citizens to inform on one another those who break the prevailing edicts. This is not normal, healthy, nor sustainable. A governing class that openly says that it should not let a serious crisis go to waste are unfit to wield the emergency powers they are now assuming.
The liberty granted to us by God and the Constitution cannot nor should not be so easily set aside. Demand freedom, or lose it forever.
Eric Dale
Davenport
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!