Letter: Demand freedom, or lose it forever

Last Sunday, on the holiest day in the Christian faith, the churches were silent and empty. They were so, not by the choice of faithful, but by the unilateral decree of our governor. Governor Reynolds' proclamations prohibit a gathering of 10 or more people, regardless of reason, strike at the fundamental freedoms guaranteed to us by the First Amendment of the Constitution. The freedom of religion, the freedom to assemble, to protest or gather signatures to petition our government for a redress of grievances or go door to door to for nominating petitions have all been suspended by decree. The right to a speedy and public trial by jury has been put on hold by the governor's orders and the acquiescence of the Iowa Supreme Court. The legislature, is not meeting and seemingly has delegated all its powers to the executive branch.