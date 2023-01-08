 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Demand Illini coach get counseling

Letters logo

I’m a lifelong Illinois sports fan that watches the Fighting Illini as much as possible.

This is going to stop. I can no longer watch Coach Brad Underwood’s out-of-control temper on the sideline and during the team’s timeouts. He literally gets up close and screams at his players. Even the announcers during the Northwestern game said his blood pressure has to be out of sight and that the paint in the locker room would probably peel off.

It’s no wonder this year’s team is struggling. Underwood berates them constantly.

If I were a player I’d move on as soon as possible, and if I were a parent of one of his players I would give him his own medicine.

The players, parents of players and all of the Illini fans need to demand Coach Brad Underwood seek anger management counseling.

People are also reading…

Jerry Nesbitt

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Who's to blame for Jan. 6?

Letter: Who's to blame for Jan. 6?

Now that the Jan. 6th committee has finished blaming Trump for the riot. Who is to blame for not having more support for the capital police? A…

Letter: Guns protect people

Letter: Guns protect people

Why is there so much bad publicity about guns lately? The Dec. 2 article by Michael Paul Williams lists mass shootings and noted with approval…

Letter: Prayer matters

Letter: Prayer matters

In today’s world it is difficult to believe in a God who hears and responds to our prayers. It sometimes seems easier to believe that nothing …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News