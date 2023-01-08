Letter: Demand Illini coach get counseling

I’m a lifelong Illinois sports fan that watches the Fighting Illini as much as possible.

This is going to stop. I can no longer watch Coach Brad Underwood’s out-of-control temper on the sideline and during the team’s timeouts. He literally gets up close and screams at his players. Even the announcers during the Northwestern game said his blood pressure has to be out of sight and that the paint in the locker room would probably peel off.

It’s no wonder this year’s team is struggling. Underwood berates them constantly.

If I were a player I’d move on as soon as possible, and if I were a parent of one of his players I would give him his own medicine.

The players, parents of players and all of the Illini fans need to demand Coach Brad Underwood seek anger management counseling.

Jerry Nesbitt

Rock Island