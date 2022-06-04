Letter: Demand politicians act on guns

You have heard Ted Cruz and other Republicans say pray after each of the mass killings every time. Years ago when I was having problems I was told to always go back to the beginning of the rope. America, we are having problems. The lord said "Whoever sheds the blood of man, by man shall his blood be shed, for God made man in his own image." This law was written to protect us from murdering dogs. The protection mentioned here is to be imposed by government. The 50 senators not writing the laws to stop this carnage must be voted out of office.

Once again, it is the responsibility of government, the 50 members of the Senate to pass laws that will end these slaughters. It is also important that when they a catch these killers they be put to death right away. I say to the 50 senators the blood of all the slaughtered men, women, and especially the children's, is on your hands.

I give a message to the rest of us: You must call, write and when these senators come to campaign in our cities, go to where they are tell them the buck stops with you. Then if they don't pass laws that are completely effective, vote against them and tell them that you will by telling everyone you know it is time for them to go back under the rock they crawled from under.

Robert Davis

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0