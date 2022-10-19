Letter: Democracy demand accountability

Despite the political polarization rocking our nation, 69% of both Democrats and Republicans actually agree on something: our democracy is in danger of collapse (https://poll.qu.edu/poll-release?releaseid=3854).

So why is this issue not being addressed by every candidate running for office?

Because they are not being held accountable.

Rancorous political behavior has taken root at all levels of government, from Congress down to local school boards. Yet news, editorial and citizen organizations do not demand that candidates address the issue.

This must change. Any group that questions, evaluates, or reports on a candidate – especially when issuing endorsements or organizing debates/forums – must ask what concrete steps that person would take to heal our nation’s divide.

Several organizations, such as Braver Angels, the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, and FMC: The Association of Former Members of Congress, have put forth experience-based recommendations that elected representatives can implement to lower the temperature in politics.

I implore your reporters and editorial board to ask candidates about these proven techniques and solutions. Only by holding candidates and elected officials responsible will they see what the public sees:

The future of our democracy demands that we work together.

Dean Sutton

East Moline