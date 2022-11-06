Letter: Democracy is unraveling

The United States is projected to become the first Western democracy where its white citizenry will lose majority status by 2045, while by 2029 the religiously unaffiliated will outnumber any individual faith. Today, Non-Hispanic whites comprise 90% of the Republican party and 84% is of Christian belief. In a growing multiracial and religiously diverse country, the Republican party, which has won the presidential popular vote just once since 1992, will continue to behave more desperately to regain and maintain its minority rule.

The American system has structurally favored white conservatives through the electoral college and by giving smaller rural states, which tend to vote Republican, disproportionate power in the Senate. The courts have allowed disturbing growth in voter suppression and gerrymandering, producing extreme congressional candidates; and the Supreme Court will soon hear Moore v Harper, which could broadly determine whether state-legislated voter suppression is constitutional, causing electoral disarray. An honest democracy should allow each individual vote to count equally rather than institutionally favor white rural voters.

Expected demographic changes will not preclude growing social imbalances. Too many Republican leaders condone far-right groups that have issued forebodings about the end of white dominance in United States politics. In their attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, domestic terrorists succeeded in compromising at least two irreplaceable American foundations: trust in fair elections and peaceful succession of power. It is alarming to witness the rapidity with which our democracy is unraveling by a declining political class that is desperate for power.

Steve Anderson

Davenport