Letter: Democracy won, public education lost

The people have spoken and in state after state, they voted to save democracy. MAGA Republicans and election deniers lost despite being the party out of power in a midterm, despite high gas prices and cost of living, despite all the campaign ads warning of doom and gloom. It seems voters prefer women having the right to choose, their votes being counted, and elections being respected along with civility and competence from their leaders.

Iowa, however, is a "state of a different color". Iowans voted to make the statehouse a "bright" red where, from the governor down to the newest state senator from our district, their primary goal is to take public funds (your tax money) away from public schools and give it to the wealthy Iowans who can already afford private schooling for their children.

Where does that leave our special needs children who private schools do not have to take and have already admitted they won’t? Where does that leave low-income parents, some living far from private schools, who have to come up with the additional $3,000 to make tuition, and transport their children to school? Where does that leave our rural public schools, already struggling with declining enrollment and state funding? Which is it? You didn’t know or you didn’t care?

It is pretty clear a majority of Iowans didn’t care about public education, or childcare, or women’s rights, or water quality, or voter access, or safety from gun violence, or mental health care, or affordable housing.

Larry Hodgden

Tipton