Letter: Democrats and gun sales

Our president spoke last night (Sunday, June 27), supposedly addressing the problem of increased violence occurring in Democrat-run cities. For reference, here is the increase in murder rate from 2020 to 2021:

Atlanta, 58%; Portland, 533%; New York City, 13%; Los Angeles, 22%; Chicago, 5%; and Philadelphia, 37%.

Having looked at these figures, he blamed the gain on proliferation of guns.

An estimated 13 million were sold in the first four months of 2021, a new record. But 13 million guns is only a 3% increase to 470 million already owned. Hardly enough to cause the increases shown above. Violence has increased because it's no longer policed.

As an aside, let's pretend he's correct the violence increase is due to an increase in gun ownership. What is the major cause of gun ownership? Well, it's increased a record amount since he's been elected. A gun shop used to have a big picture of Barack Obama as "The Employee of the Month".

A Democrat who is president is not just responsible for an increase in violence, but an increase in gun sales. Also, because violence is increased.