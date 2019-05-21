It is a tragedy that the resistance of the sand barrier in Davenport broke and the water poured into the streets. Now everyone is offering solutions.
I have an idea how to increase the resistance of the flood barriers.
I think the next time a flood is coming, the citizens of Davenport or the country enlist all the Democrats that they can find and put them on the wall. The Democrats have over two years of resistance experience in Congress and are well adapted to resist the flood of truth. With this vast resistance experience, they certainly must be able to adapt and withstand a little resistance to a flood for a month or so.
William M. Grothus
Bettendorf