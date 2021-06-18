Letter: Democrats are smart

I was reading a letter in the Sunday opinion section where a guy verbally bashed Democrats in Washington. It upset me since I'm a Democrat and I know it is all lies. The Democrats are not stupid. They are not ignorant. The Democrats in Washington are smart people. They just have a different way of doing things than Republicans.

The writer said Democrats are the party of slavery, the KKK, Jim Crow and segregation. I don't agree. The Democratic Party is the party that helps the poor, senior citizens and the middle class. They are for fixing climate change to save everyone in America and to fight the coronavirus all over the world. They want to stop racism and injustice.

President Joe Biden will save us and is a good guy. He is honest and smart and will lead America and solve the problems of America. He will be a two-term president. If Donald Trump had got in a second time we were all doomed because he didn't know how to handle the coronavirus problem. Under Biden, it is under control.

The Republican Party is a party of rich people and corporations, and they were a party of hate and dividing people under Trump. They will stay a messed up party as long as half keep following Trump. Yes, we are a democracy and the Republican Party is trying to ruin it.