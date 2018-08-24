Mollie Tibbets is dead. Her killer is in the U.S. illegally. These are facts that cannot be denied. President Barack Obama encouraged illegals to flood into the U.S., which is another inconvenient fact. We are witnessing the progressive left twist and turn and snarl in another effort to excuse murder at the hands of the illegal aliens they invited and demanded be allowed here.
They did this with Kate Steinle.
There is only one salient point to remember as these disgusting excuses are offered to absolve this murder of a young Iowa woman. If her killer wasn’t here, Mollie would not be dead. The rest is inexcusable groping to find any justification to retain these future Democratic voters. According to progressive leaders, illegals can commit crimes with little or no consequences. The Democrats' demand to shut down ICE is proof of this.
All I am waiting for next is their marches to begin in support of Mollie’s killer.
Toby Dickens
Davenport