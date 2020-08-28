Letter: Democrats' distractions destroy

Hillary Clinton once said we could not be civil with a political party that wants to destroy American values. Makes sense to me.
It’s high time Americans discard politicians who promote mob anarchists, disgrace American heritage, abandon law and order, denounce our institutions, abuse government power, exploit past injustices and sow the seeds of division among our people.
Four years after President Trump’s election, Democrats have done everything in their power to undermine his presidency, erode trust in the political process, and degrade government credibility. They want to abolish the Electoral College and rig elections.
On Inauguration Day in 2016, discouraged Democrats boycotted the peaceful transition of power by not attending. Democrats weaponized the U.S. intelligence agencies to overthrow the president. They demonized the appointments of Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.
While ultimately a failure, the road to impeachment irreparably damaged trust in American institutions and distracted leaders from real world problems. As the COVID-19 pandemic was brewing in China, Democrats were more concerned about impeaching Trump. Pelosi withheld the articles of impeachment from the Senate in order to extract concessions from their leadership.
Months later, Democrats and the leftist media had the audacity to charge Trump and Republicans with having "blood on their hands." I have to wonder how many lives could have been saved had a united federal government been better prepared to deal with the virus instead of a pointless impeachment process.
It is for the aforementioned reasons that I am voting to re-elect Donald Trump.
Mike Steffen
Moline
