Letter: Democrats' distractions destroy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hillary Clinton once said we could not be civil with a political party that wants to destroy American values. Makes sense to me.

It’s high time Americans discard politicians who promote mob anarchists, disgrace American heritage, abandon law and order, denounce our institutions, abuse government power, exploit past injustices and sow the seeds of division among our people.

Four years after President Trump’s election, Democrats have done everything in their power to undermine his presidency, erode trust in the political process, and degrade government credibility. They want to abolish the Electoral College and rig elections.

On Inauguration Day in 2016, discouraged Democrats boycotted the peaceful transition of power by not attending. Democrats weaponized the U.S. intelligence agencies to overthrow the president. They demonized the appointments of Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

While ultimately a failure, the road to impeachment irreparably damaged trust in American institutions and distracted leaders from real world problems. As the COVID-19 pandemic was brewing in China, Democrats were more concerned about impeaching Trump. Pelosi withheld the articles of impeachment from the Senate in order to extract concessions from their leadership.