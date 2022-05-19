Letter: Democrats invest in police, not defund

Dispatch May 14: President Biden wants $1.9 trillion in Covid relief package to invest in the police. Does this sound like someone who wants to defund the police? So, Republicans, stop saying Democrats want to defund the police!

When it comes to immigration it’s up to U.S. Congress to make immigration laws. "Executive orders” by the president are not permanent and can be changed by the next president. Congress is not doing its job! Under President Obama the Democrats also controlled both houses of Congress and they did nothing about immigration! Although the Democrats had their hands full with The Great Recession. They did build 525 miles of border barriers. Under President Trump, Republicans also controlled both houses of Congress and they also did nothing about immigration! They were more interested in giving tax cuts to the rich and dismantling The Affordable Care Act. They did manage to build 458 miles of border barriers.