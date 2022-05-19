 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Democrats invest in police, not defund

Dispatch May 14: President Biden wants $1.9 trillion in Covid relief package to invest in the police. Does this sound like someone who wants to defund the police? So, Republicans, stop saying Democrats want to defund the police!

When it comes to immigration it’s up to U.S. Congress to make immigration laws. "Executive orders” by the president are not permanent and can be changed by the next president. Congress is not doing its job! Under President Obama the Democrats also controlled both houses of Congress and they did nothing about immigration! Although the Democrats had their hands full with The Great Recession. They did build 525 miles of border barriers. Under President Trump, Republicans also controlled both houses of Congress and they also did nothing about immigration! They were more interested in giving tax cuts to the rich and dismantling The Affordable Care Act. They did manage to build 458 miles of border barriers.

I’m for The Bison Bridge. But: How many acres is this park? One to two bison need 5 acres, a full heard about 100 acres, Bison need to eat 24-32 pounds of grass a day, drink 30 gallons of water a day, they are good swimmers, can jump 6 feet and they are belligerent animals! Where will they get their water? They will also attract coyotes so hide your dogs, cats and livestock! There’s also bridge maintenance, which includes cleaning, washing, painting, patching, and vegetation control, so who’s paying for that?

Bill Elder

Milan

