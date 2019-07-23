The Democratic Party is not socialism. They just want what is fair for everyone. The Republican Party is about greed. The Republican Party used the word socialism, so deplorables can give the rich more money and corporations don't have pay their fair share in taxes — same with the one percent. That's why we don't have good healthcare for everyone because the greed of the pharmaceutical companies and healthcare insurance companies.
The Republican way is, if you can't afford it, then die quickly.
All we (the Democrats) want is what is fair for everyone. And that the one percent and big companies pay their fair share in taxes. Two-thirds of major corporations in the United States do not pay taxes. The one percent and corporations pay little in taxes.
The corporations and the one percent are screwing you to death and you don't even know it. Get your head out of your butt, and you will see what is fair.
It's not socialism. It is about being fair for everyone.
Joseph J. Jimenez
Blue Grass