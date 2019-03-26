OK, now that Robert Mueller has released his report to the Attorney General without any indictments of President Trump, I would think Congress would move on to all the pending work the Democrats have delayed, such as infrastructure decay, invasion of illegal aliens and a real health care bill, as well as other needed legislation they have blocked for the last two years.
However, that won't happen, because the Democrats plan to continue to fight and plot against the president for the entire remaining two years of his term. My advice to the mouthy Democrats is, shut up and try to work for the common good of the people.
Leo McLain
Eldridge