Letter: Democrats take action against inflation

Election time is upon us. It brings to the forefront the many pressing issues in our communities and country. Some, like climate change and threats to our democracy, pose critical and long-term consequences. Some are short term, but still important. One of these issues that affects all of our daily lives is inflation. We are frustrated and angry over it. It is a real concern.

The thing about inflation is that it is not a simple issue. There are many factors, both nationally and internationally, that cause it. No single answer is possible. One major source of inflation is wealthy corporations who continue to raise prices while experiencing record profits. They have the support of Republicans who either condone price gouging or ignore it. Another area contributing to inflation is drug and health costs. The Inflation Reduction Act, passed by Democrats and threatened to be repealed by Republicans, has helped but needs more done. Democrats made drug price negotiations for Medicare mandatory. Republicans fought this.

These are only two of many inflation's causes. Republicans like to play the blame game and simplify this complex issue. In reality, they do not offer any plans to help and actually contribute to inflation by siding with wealthy corporations and fighting health care reform.

Democrats know inflation is serious and take actions to combat it. Republicans criticize but have zero plans. If this is an issue you are concerned about and want solutions, vote Democratic.

Francine Hutton

Bettendorf