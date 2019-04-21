Government housing projects for all, or soup lines for all, are ideas which most Americans find repugnant. We like to choose where we live or what we eat. Imagine outlawing private home construction or for-profit grocery stores. But the neo-Bolsheviks of the Democratic Party who tout “Medicare for all” are doing just that — complete government control with no ability to choose quality health care.
Polls show a majority of Americans support "Medicare for all" as a campaign slogan but their support evaporates when they consider the details. Ask questions like, "Would you want your coinsurance to be 20 percent with no maximum on out-of-pocket costs?" (Standard for Medicare), or "Should the government decide what health care you are allowed to have?" Most Americans would answer "absolutely not."
Regardless, the field of Democrats running for president continues their assault on American freedoms with this and other deceptive ideas like the "Green New Deal," protecting asylum seekers and soaking the rich. These presidential hopeless recite the same talking points memo, purvey their Socialist dogma with Stepford wife-like precision and demonstrate how small their tent really is.
They are hoping that racial and gender diversity can compensate for their lack of diversity of ideas and policy.
Roe vs. Wade is based upon "medical privacy" — the right of people to determine their health care. "Medicare for all" violates this principle by preventing the sick from deciding what care they should have to survive. Americans deserve better.
David Hartsuch
Bettendorf