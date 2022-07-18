 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Democrats willing to criticize Biden

Say what you will about Joe Biden and the Democratic Party, you must admit that Democrats are not shy about criticizing the president or his policies. In response, Biden doesn’t caste aspersions on his critics or call their comments “crazy” or “unpatriotic.” Contrast that with Republicans who have remained silent rather than speak out against Trump or his actions. Doing so would result in Trump’s ire and a label of “RINO.” Which behavior is healthy for a democracy and which leads toward authoritarianism? I leave the answer to the thoughtful reader.

Charles Collins

Bettendorf

