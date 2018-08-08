Sarah Ritter’s column, “Living on Iowa minimum wage,” about brief experience with living on a minimum wage income was insightful and instructive as to the reality of what it might be like to live with economic insecurity. It isn’t easy to blame the poor for being poor when you try to walk in their shoes.
Our economy is doing well as measured by the GDP and job growth, and we argue as to who gets credit for it. The fact is, wages are not keeping up with the cost of living increase and most jobs that are being created are minimum wage. There is still the widening wealth gap between the rich and everyone else. Economically, most people are not doing much better then they were before the Great Recession. Tax cuts aren’t solving these problems.
Technology is responsible for the loss of most of the better paying manufacturing jobs. As the impact of this trend continues, better solutions that address low-income wages must be implemented.
If we want economic insecurity to be solved, we need to know political candidates’ positions on problems that are impacting families. Problems like: livable wages, comprehensive and affordable health care, affordable housing, and robust safety net or assistance programs.
The Democratic candidates running for election this November will address the above issues. I urge you to advocate and vote for them Nov. 6.
Ida Weibel
Long Grove