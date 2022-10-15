Letter: Dems are no help with crime, border, personal wealth

It’s simple, folks. Ask yourself these three questions.

Are you safer (in your communities and as a nation) than you were two years ago? Violent crime is at an all-time high.

Is the border more secure than it was two years ago? Drugs and illegals are pouring across the border.

Are you better off than you were two years ago? Inflation at all-time highs, recession, gas prices have doubled, and a market sell-off of over 20%. Two years ago, the US was energy independent. Biden is now begging our adversaries for more oil.

Because of Democrat policies, it’s an obvious "no" answer to all the above. You need to run far and fast from anyone with a "D" after their name, whether it’s local, state or federal. If they say they do not support the disastrous Biden policies, don’t believe them. They say one thing, then vote with all the other "D’s."

Let’s bring back law and order, border security, energy independence, low inflation and get rid of the woke left agenda.

Don Meyer

LeClaire