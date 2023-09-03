In 2018, President Trump attempted to blackmail Ukrainian President Zelensky into investigating Hunter Biden by holding up congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine. House Democrats voted to impeach Trump for his actions. Republicans said they could not vote to remove Trump from office because that decision should be left to the American voters in 2020.

In 2020, Americans voted Trump out of office. Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election and sparked an insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. House Democrats voted to impeach Trump for his illegal actions. Republicans said they could not vote to remove Trump from office because Trump (although guilty) had already left office.

Mitch McConnell explained his not guilty impeachment vote this way. "President Trump is still liable for everything he did while in office. There's no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. He didn't get away with anything yet. We have a criminal justice system in this country.”

Trump has now been indicted by our criminal justice system for 91 felonies. All indictments come from American citizens participating on grand juries in four states. Republicans now claim Democrats have “weaponized the justice system” against Trump and want charges against Trump to be “decided at the ballot box” in 2024, not in court.

Whenever someone’s story changes over time, they are likely lying. Republicans know that Democrats have not weaponized the justice system against anyone. Do not believe Republican lies.

Richard Patterson

Moline